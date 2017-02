× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.28.16: Cheers Uncle Bobby!

We raised our glasses w/ Orion in a ‘Toast to the great Bob Collins’ this morning in honor of Uncle Bobby’s 75th birthday. Allstate CEO Tom Wilson brought an awesome kid in for WE Day named Griffin Saul, and we were blown away. Jon and Johnathan from Chicago Pizza Tours brought in some Coalfire and Flo & Santos pizza, which made us all happy. Brian Campbell talks about what he does between periods.