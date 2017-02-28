Space journalist Rod Pyle talks SpaceX: “This journey out to the moon came as a real shock”

In this image from NASA TV, the SpaceX Falcon rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. It's carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station. (NASA TV via AP)

Nick Digilio talks with award winning space author, journalist and documentary filmmaker Rod Pyle about the hot space stories in the news this week including the discovery of the TRAPPIST-1 planet system, composed of 7 Earth-sized planets, 3 of which may reside within the “Goldilocks zone” of temperature; President Trump’s push for a first-term moon mission; the announcement from SpaceX that it intends to fly private citizens around the moon as soon as next year, and more.

 