Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (New Music Monday 2/28/17) | The Tossers Live in Studio, Carnival takes on Mardi Gras, Jerry Nunn discusses Oscar night and more!

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! It’s music Monday with epic Chicago Celtic-Punk band, The Tossers live in studio! We’re also celebrating Mardi Gras with drinks from the Chicago staple, Carnivale with GM Ozzie Godoy live in studio. Jerry Nunn joins us to discuss the mishaps with the Oscars and Paul Farahvar rides side car. Tune in and enjoy!