× Musician and author John Darnielle: “The love I have for Chicago runs very deep into my gut”

The tremendously talented author and musician John Darnielle joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Universal Harvester.” John talks about spending a lot of time in Iowa, the research he had to do to get the story right, what character in the book he most resonates with, developing this type of book and wanting to blur genres, how the performer in him helps him as a writer, his fond memories of living and playing music in Chicago, his appearance this week at Lincoln Hall and the forthcoming Mountain Goats record, “Goths,” due out in May.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio