Mark Silva: The inaugural 2017 Best States Ranking

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Mark Silva, Assistant Managing Editor of U.S. News and World Report’s inaugural best states ranking. The rankings include a combination of surveys of individuals, as well as 68 other metrics and literally thousands of data points. They talk about where Illinois lands, it’s strong points and weaknesses, and more.

