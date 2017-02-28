× Live from Studio 435: The Right Now

The tremendous Chicago soul-pop band The Right Now join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about making music in Chicago, the process of putting together their new record, “Starlight,” the experience of playing soul music in Chicago, embracing pop music, the sacrifice and discipline needed to pursue their art and their upcoming tour which brings them to The Hideout in April. The band also performs a few songs including, “Too Late,” “Postcard” and “Love You Better.”

