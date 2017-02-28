× Kid of the Week: Saida Trznadel

Meet our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ Saida Trznadel. Saida lives with spina bifida, a birth defect where there is incomplete closing of the backbone and membranes around the spinal cord. She is a patient of Advocate Children’s Hospital.

She likes to dance, read (she’s read over 40 books and is now finishing “Holes”), and is a fireball of energy. Her mother says “she does like to be center of attention but likes people to be there with her. That’s just how she is.” Her church has even asked that she join the welcoming committee.

