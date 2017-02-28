× Hometown Voices: Cochran Show at Polish Museum of America on March 6

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

The Steve Cochran Show broadcasts live at the Polish Museum of America on Monday, March 6 from 6am to 10am.

We’re celebrating Pulaski Day, a day that honors Revolutionary War officer Casimir Pulaski born in Poland, at one of the oldest and largest ethnic museums in the United States! Join our live broadcast in the Great Hall, located on the third floor of the museum.

Polish Museum of America is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, conveniently located right off the Kennedy Expressway.

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Chicago is presented by Allstate Agent Adam Razny.

Adam Razny has been an Allstate agent in Elk Grove Village since 2011. His focus is on providing individualized insurance coverage for his clients, protecting their assets in the most effective way and treating every client as if they were a family member.

He is licensed to sell property and casualty, life, accident and health and also holds Series 6 and 63 licenses. Adam is a Premier Service agent, which is bestowed upon less than one-third of the agency force, multi-year Honor Ring and National Conference recipient. In addition, Adam’s agency is a Commercial Certified Agency, specializing in small business insurance.

In conjunction with Adam’s volunteer work and the Allstate Good Hands in the community grant program, he has been able to present donations to local charitable organizations including Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and CATIF (Celebrating All That Is Feminine), a 501(c)3 charity run by local business women in Palatine. They raise money to support and empower women and children in the Chicagoland area who are experiencing crisis.

Adam Razny and his family reside in Mount Prospect.