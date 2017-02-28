× For first time, Chicago gets no measurable snow in January or February

DOWNTOWN — There’s been a historic amount of snow in Chicago the last few months: none.

There was no measurable amount of snow on the ground in January and so far in February, said Amy Seeley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, and we’re not expected to get any before the end of this month. That’s the first time that’s happened in Chicago in recorded history.

Snow depth is measured at 6 a.m. daily at O’Hare. Anything less than a half-inch is considered a “trace” or “unmeasurable,” Seeley said, which means even when the city had a bit of snow (like it did this weekend) it doesn’t necessarily count.