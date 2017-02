× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-28-17

Today’s guests include Bridget Carey, Mark Silva, and Michelle Nichols. Bill and Wendy talk tech, the best states in America, space, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.