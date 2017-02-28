× “Art AIDS America” examines the AIDS epidemic through art

Chicago theater artist David Zak joins Justin to discuss the Art Aids America exhibit that is running until April 2nd at the Alphawood Gallery in Chicago. David talks about the exhibit and how it celebrates the artists who are no longer with us, when he immersed himself in the art scene in Chicago in the 80’s, when the arts community in Chicago started to react to the AIDS epidemic, how artists in Chicago felt the need to document this time in history and the recent resurgence of trying to tell the LGBTQ story in the right way.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio