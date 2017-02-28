× Adler Master Educator, Michelle Nichols: Chinese Cabbage has been harvested on the ISS!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Adler Planetarium master educator, Michelle Nichols. They talk about the recent discovery of the exoplanets, an upcoming solar eclipse, the ISS astronauts harvesting Chinese Cabbage, and more.

