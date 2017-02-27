× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/27/17: Chicago Video Games, Oscar Buzz, & Benny The Bull

Illinois isn’t only proud of #GaryFromChicago, we also have one of the best video game industries in the country. Steve sat down with Jim Dalke (Editor at Chicago Inno) and Will Flanagan (GM at Chicago Inno) to talk about Chicago’s video game history, New Zealand’s tech initiative, and much more.The Chicago Tribune’s Digital News Editor, Randi Shaffer, stopped by to talk about the buzz the Oscars created online, Mary Hickey Panayotou owns Chicago Costume Company and Amazing Mascots who is busy around this year with Mardi Gras and sports mascots becoming more and more prevalent.