Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 27, 2017. Tonight, we present “The New Adventures of Nero Wolfe: Case of the Part for Death” (02-16-51), “The Great Gildersleeve: Babysitting” (11-02-41) and “The Sealed Book: Beware of Tomorrow” (07-29-45).