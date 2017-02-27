The Oscars snafu – a tale of two envelopes

By now, everyone knows that the Best Picture announcement at the 89th Academy Awards turned into a moment of confusion. While La La Land was initially read as the winner, Moonlight was revealed moments later as the actual Best Picture, but not until after the producers and stars has taken the stage and begun delivering their acceptance speeches. Although full details as to what caused the mixup are still being worked out, it appears that presenter Warren Beatty was handed the wrong envelope.

Here’s the envelope and card that Beatty initially read. Note that in small letters at the bottom of the card (at the top here because it is upside down), “Actress in a Leading Role.” Beatty did say while still on stage that the card said Emma Stone, which was the source of his confusion as soon as he opened the envelope. Stone did win that award moments earlier.

Here’s the correct winning envelope and card, with “Best Picture” at the bottom.