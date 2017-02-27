× The Opening Bell 2/27/17: “Boardrooms Are Pale, Male, & Stale”

Starting off the week, Steve Grzanich took a look at America’s boardrooms and office settings with The Chicago Network‘s CEO, Kate Bensen. Kate is this week’s CEO spotlight and told Steve about how the push for more women in the business community continues. Steve also touched on the profitability of pharmaceutical companies. Author Dr. Robert Marx dove into how his new book, “Deadly Prescription” shows a behind the scenes look to the industry and what prescription drug users can do to help further their prescription knowledge.