The Melman Brothers are bringing a new culinary empire to Chicago

Chicago restaurateurs R.J. and Jerrod Melman join Justin to talk about their careers, growing up around restaurants, what they thought they might do for a living if they didn’t follow their father and get into the restaurant business, what they remember about their first days working in the family business, deciding to make a transition from restaurants to nightclubs, bringing a hospitality approach to nightlife, using the lessons learned from opening Sub 51 to open Paris Club and Studio Paris, the importance of finding great talent to work with, how they deal with failure and what the future holds for the Melman empire.

