The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-27-17

Happy Monday! We have another great show for you tonight! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling preview President Trump’s address to Congress tomorrow night, Chicago theater great David Zak talks about the exhibition, “Art Aids America” currently running at the Alphawood Gallery, R.J. and Jerrod Melman tell us about their lives in food, French actress and singer Irène Jacob previews her show at Alliance Française and we end the night in Studio 435 with music provided by the great Chicago band The Right Now!

