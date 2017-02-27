× Rick Telander’s ‘Season Under the Gun’: “You have to wade through a minefield every day”

Adam Hoge, Jarrett Payton and Mark Carman talk with Chicago Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander about his five-part series in this week’s paper, “A Season Under the Gun”, which follows the Orr Academy High School basketball team as they deal with life in one of the city’s toughest neighborhoods. Telander explains his goal of humanizing the kids in these communities where every day becomes an obstacle course of violence and poverty, the two key factors- hope and jobs- that can signal a way out, and more.