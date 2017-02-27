× Remembering roots-rock hero Bobby Lloyd Hicks

Dave Hoekstra pays tribute to drummer/singer ‘Bobby’ Lloyd Hicks, of the Morells/The Skeletons/NRBQ and countless other outfits over the years, who died Feb. 19 at the age of 69. Dave is joined by singer/songwriter Eric ‘Roscoe’ Ambel and Skeletons guitarist Donnie Thompson, who talk about Hicks’ musical eclecticism, his role as a vessel for American music history, his influence as a mainstay of the Springfield, MO music scene, and more.

Read Dave’s written tribute to Bobby Lloyd Hicks and the ‘American beat’ here.