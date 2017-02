× Mark Carman and David Miranda: Arabel Rosales on Oscar Fashion, The Life Creative Network and Mark as a Runway Model

Mark Carman and David Miranda (in for Nick Digilio) welcome Arabel Rosales, co-founder of Latino Fashion Week and CEO of AAR & Associates. In this podcast, she makes her picks for the best & worst dressed at the Academy Awards and talks about the launch of Life Creative Network.

Plus she provides tips for Mark Carman on how to become a runway model!