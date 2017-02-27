× French actress and singer Irène Jacob: “As long as you love your profession you’ll feel good in it”

The amazing French actress and singer Irène Jacob joins Justin to talk about her career in film and music, spending some time in Chicago while filming “U.S. Marshalls,” the current project she is working on with her brother, using her skill as an actress to help her musical ambitions, how she chooses the projects she works on and her upcoming show at Alliance Française.

