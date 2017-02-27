Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears tries to evade Olivier Vernon #54 and Damon Harrison #98 of the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 20, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
Down and Distance: CUT-ting ties with 6
Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis take calls from Chicago Bears fans across the country as they discuss the Jay Cutler era and the QB quandary facing the organization.