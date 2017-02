× Dean Richards live broadcast at Fight For Air Climb on March 5

Dean Richards will broadcast his Sunday Morning Show live from the Presidential Towers on Sunday, March 5 from 9am to 1pm at American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb. Presidential Towers is located at 555 W. Madison. Come out and join the broadcast and support the climbers!

Step up for lung health and climb with WGN Radio! Get details on how to register here.