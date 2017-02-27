× City Club of Chicago: Tom Ricketts

February 27, 2017

Tom Ricketts – Chairman – Chicago Cubs

Tom Ricketts is the Chairman of the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. A longtime fan of the team, he led his family’s acquisition of the franchise from the Tribune Company in 2009. When Ricketts and his family were introduced as the new owners, he outlined three goals for the organization: win the World Series; preserve and improve Wrigley Field for future generations; and be good neighbors, giving back to the city and the team’s North Side neighborhood.

The Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series and were named by Baseball America as the 2016 Organization of the Year.

Ricketts is also the Chairman of Incapital LLC, an investment bank with underwriting and distribution expertise in a wide range of securities. To date, Incapital has underwritten over $400 billion of securities including corporate bonds, U.S. Agencies, preferred stock, certificates of deposit, mortgage-backed, structured notes, and market linked investments. For his work with Incapital, Ricketts was named Ernst & Young’s 2010 “Finance Entrepreneur of the Year” for the Midwest region. On several occasions, Ricketts also has been named by Institutional Investor magazine as one the 40 most influential leaders in electronic finance.

Prior to co-founding Incapital in 1999, Ricketts worked at ABN AMRO, The Chicago Corporation, and Mesirow Financial. He was a market maker on the Chicago Board Options Exchange from 1988 through 1994.

Ricketts is on the Executive Council of Major League Baseball and serves on the boards of Meijer, Inc., NorthShore University HealthSystem, Choose Chicago, the Field Museum, the Executive’s Club of Chicago, the Economic Club of Chicago, and the Wood Family Foundation.

Ricketts has an AB in Economics and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He was named the Business School’s Young Alumnus of the Year in 2005. Ricketts and his wife, Cecelia, live in the Chicago area with their five children.