Associated Bank Market Outlook: 2/27/17
On February 27 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:
- The US Commerce Department releases the Durable Goods Report for January
- The National Association of Realtors releases the Pending Home Sales for January
- Wilbur Ross will be voted on for the US Commerce Secretary position
- The World Health Organization publishes the first catalogue of twelve families of bacteria that are most hazardous to humans
- The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is underway today