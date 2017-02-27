Associated Bank Market Outlook: 2/27/17

On February 27 2017, Steve Grzanich shares today’s market drivers:

  • The US Commerce Department releases the Durable Goods Report for January
  • The National Association of Realtors releases the Pending Home Sales for January
  • Wilbur Ross will be voted on for the US Commerce Secretary position
  • The World Health Organization publishes the first catalogue of twelve families of bacteria that are most hazardous to humans
  • The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is underway today

 