An Oscars statue at the end of the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 89th annual Oscars outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2017.
The 2017 Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on February 26.
/ AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC News Correspondent, Jason Nathanson, was backstage at last night’s Oscars!
An Oscars statue at the end of the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 89th annual Oscars outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2017.
The 2017 Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on February 26.
/ AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Pete and Andrea are joined on the phone by ABC News Correspondent, Jason Nathanson. Jason was backstage at the Oscars last night. They dish on all the action at the awards.