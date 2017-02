× WGN Radio Theater #157: Dr. Kildare, Jack Benny, Have Gun Will Travel

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre. This episode from Saturday, February 25, 2017 features The Story of Dr. Kildare (Marion Lewis Teenage Alcoholic), Jack Benny Program (Preparing for Chicago w/ Colmans) and Have gun will travel (Five Books of Owen Deaver).