This is History: Chicago Turns 180, The Day We Had No President, Telephone Invented, Wally Phillips’ Black Box, M*A*S*H Finale

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk ‘This is History’ including the incorporation of the City of Chicago 180 years ago, the day in 1849 that America had no President, the telephone is introduced, the ’Star Spangled Banner’ was written, the Academy Awards debuted on television, WGN Radio’s Wally Phillips debuts his black box, last episode of M*A*S*H, the Chicago City Council approves lights at Wrigley.