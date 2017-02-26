The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/26/17

On this edition of the Sunday Spin, we’ve got a lot to discuss from state to national news.

But first and as always, we’ll go through our weekly spin of the national news, including the latest goings on with the Trump administration.

Then, Rick is joined by Democratic State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston. The senator has expressed concerns about the new administration in Washington and has some related legislation. Plus, the senator’s name has been floated as a possible Democratic candidate for governor.

After that, Brad Cole chimes in on the show. Brad is the executive director of the Illinois Municipal League–the state association of municipal governments. Brad will update us on the IML’s 2017 legislative agenda and how it ties into the so-called “grand bargain” that state senators are discussing in Springfield.