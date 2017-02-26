× The Beat Full Show (2/26/17): March Madness panic for the Wildcats?

Adam Hoge, Jarrett Payton and Mark Carman bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: they guys discuss Northwestern’s NCAA tournament hopes after a tough loss at Indiana, and the backlash against the ‘Cats after dropping 5 of 7; Northwestern football standouts Austin Carr, Ifeadi Odenigbo and Anthony Walker Jr. along with athletic trainer Tommy Christian stop by to talk about their preparations for the upcoming NFL combine and draft season; Sun-Times columnist Rick Telander joins the show to talk about the latest in his 5-part series “A Season Under the Gun” about the Orr High School basketball team in one of the city’s toughest neighborhoods, and more.