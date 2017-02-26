× OTL #541: Possible CPD reforms, Navigating Lake Street, The Platoon of Power Squadron series concludes

Mike Stephen talks with Chicago Justice Project executive director Tracy Siska about changes that need to be made within the Chicago Police Department, chats with Fulton Market Association executive director Roger Romanelli about fixing the treacherous stretch of Lake Street between Halsted and Ashland, and checks in with The Platoon of Power Squadron creator/ writer/ director Jake Jarvi about his long-running locally-produced web series that’s coming to an end. Meanwhile, we discuss street musicians dodging a proposed ban on performing on Michigan Avenue, and we play a voicemail from #1 OTL fan Mrs. Stephen, who feels like she’s been double-crossed by Mr. Fix-It himself… Lou Manfredini. This week’s local music is provided by The Red Plastic Buddha.

