NU’s Anthony Walker Jr., Ifeadi Odenigbo and Austin Carr set their sights on the NFL

Adam Hoge, Jarrett Payton and Mark Carman visit in-studio with Northwestern standout LB Anthony Walker Jr., wide out Austin Carr and DL Ifeadi Odenigbo along with TCBOOST athletic trainer Tommy Christian, who’s preparing all three for the NFL Draft.

They talk about Carr getting snubbed from an NFL combine invitation and the differences in preparing for the combine vs Pro Day, Odenigbo convincing his Nigerian-native parents that there was a future in football, Walker’s decision to leave NU and enter the draft as a Junior and much more.