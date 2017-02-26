× Movie Reviewer Pamela Powell and Dean Richards Give Their Oscar Predictions!

Movie Reviewer for The Daily Journal and Fete Lifestyle Magazine, Pamela Powell, joins Dean Richards to give her Oscars preview . They talk about how all the best picture nominations are worthy of their nomination in the category, the ins and outs of the Oscars process and discuss if the show tonight will be used as a political platform.

Pamela and Dean also give their predictions for tonight’s awards. Who do you think will take home the most hardware tonight at the Academy Awards?

For more from Pamela, visit realhonestreviews.com.