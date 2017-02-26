× Market Overdrive, Chicago Park District and Empowering Life of Disabled Artists

Market Overdrive is the nation’s largest real estate industry talk-show http://marketoverdrive.com/

Karla Mina- An agent associated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Featuring a space shouldn’t be limited to photos or video. It should be a completely new form of immersive media that invites you to explore a place as if you were really there.

Nick Memeti- is one of the most renowned names in the Chicago mortgage industry.

Chicago Park District- Alonso Williams, Chief Programming Officer

To talk about exciting new Spring programs that youth, teens, adults and seniors can register for starting on Monday, February 27th.

Fidel Marquez, SVP of Governmental and External Affairs http://projectonward.org/

ComEd Powers Lives of Disabled Artists through Auction. Artists James Allen & Louis DeMarco join us in studio.

Ice Cream Mystery Flavor http://www.graeters.com/

Samples of ice cream to taste test on air. Guess what the mystery flavor is and talk about the BIG reveal happening on March 1st.