Intentional Grounding, Episode 79: NFL Combine Preview

The NFL Combine is this week in Indianapolis and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get you ready by discussing all the big storylines for the week. Will the Bears place the franchise tag on Alshon Jeffery? Will they trade or release Jay Cutler soon? It’s all discussed on the latest episode of Intentional Grounding. Listen below:

