Illinois Legislators Possibly WANT to Support Puppy Mills?

Posted 8:18 AM, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:16AM, February 26, 2017
PHOTO: Steve Dale (WGN Radio)

PHOTO: Steve Dale (WGN Radio)

Today, Steve Dale discusses the proposed HB2824 bill which will demolish efforts by communities that have banned pet store sales, but the bill hides behind (poorly worded) support of microchipping animals when sold at stores. This is down right wrong in our opinion. What’s your take? Listen in to the podcast.

Listen to Steve Dale’s Pet World each and every Sunday at 6:30 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Steve on his website as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.