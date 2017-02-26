× Illinois Legislators Possibly WANT to Support Puppy Mills?

Today, Steve Dale discusses the proposed HB2824 bill which will demolish efforts by communities that have banned pet store sales, but the bill hides behind (poorly worded) support of microchipping animals when sold at stores. This is down right wrong in our opinion. What’s your take? Listen in to the podcast.

Listen to Steve Dale’s Pet World each and every Sunday at 6:30 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Steve on his website as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.