*EXCLUSIVE* IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR OPEN ROAD FILMS - Actors Bill Murray, left, and Bruce Willis share popcorn inside the Hamptons Sneak Screening of Open Road Films' "Rock the Kasbah" on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015 in East Hampton, N.Y. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images)
Favorite Movie Food Scenes on Oscar Sunday!
*EXCLUSIVE* IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR OPEN ROAD FILMS - Actors Bill Murray, left, and Bruce Willis share popcorn inside the Hamptons Sneak Screening of Open Road Films' "Rock the Kasbah" on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015 in East Hampton, N.Y. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision for Open Road Films/AP Images)
Dean Richards and the listeners debate their favorite ‘food’ scenes in movie history as we gear up for the Academy Awards tonight!