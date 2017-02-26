This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Fences." Washington is nominated for an Oscar for best actor in a leading role for his work in the film. The 89th Academy Awards will take place on Feb. 26, 2017. (David Lee/Paramount Pictures via AP)
Dean Richards Interviews The Stars From This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies
Dean Richards shares his favorite conversations with some of the biggest stars from this year’s Oscar-nominated movies. He talks with Denzel Washington from ‘Fences,’ Mel Gibson and Andrew Garfield from ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ and Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer from ‘Hidden Figures.’