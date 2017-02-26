× Cody and Craig: Full Show 02-25-17

Cody and Craig are filling in tonight for Matt Bubala. Cody got engaged today and describes how he surprised Casey. World Sword Swallowing day is today, Dan Meyer President of Sword Swallower’s Association International joins us to talk all about it. Local Sword Swallower and side show performer Gigi Deluxe sword swallows live in studio. Gigi discusses how she got into this. Cody and Craig wonder why kids these days love spending time in their apps instead of engaging one another. Speaking of Apps, Matching making guru and dating expert Suzie Parkus speaks about the dependency couples have on apps and how this may affect their relationships long term. UFO Sightings are up; Cody and Craig talk aliens and wonder if we could be considered invaders of other planets. Podcasting 101. Cody and Craig explain what podcast are and how to listen to them?