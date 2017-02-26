× Chicago’s Very Own Jose Ramos From Chicago’s ‘Hamilton’

Hamilton actor Jose Ramos joins Dean Richards to talk about his Chicago roots, his time at Chicago Academy for the Arts, and his introduction to Lin-Manuel Miranda and his unbelievable path to playing Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in the hit Broadway and Broadway in Chicago Musical Hamilton!

They also talk about the great partnership with CPS and the Rockefeller Foundation to give students a chance to see the show and perform in front of the cast themselves!