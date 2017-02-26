Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey makes a pass against Indiana's Josh Newkirk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
CBS Sports Bracket ‘geek’ Jerry Palm: “There’s a lot between Northwestern and the bottom of the bracket”
CBS Sports NCAA basketball analyst Jerry Palm joins Mark Carman and Kevin Powell to discuss Northwestern’s outlook for the NCAA tournament (even accounting for their 63-62 loss at Indiana following the show), tourney chances for the Big Ten as a whole, whether or not this year’s Gonzaga squad is the real deal and more.