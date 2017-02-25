× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/25/17: Marc Horner, Amina Elahi and Marshall Brown

Today on the Saturday Business Lunch, Amy spoke with Marc Horner from Fairhaven Wealth Management, who promoted the upcoming America Saves Week, gave some tips on how to save at all ages and talked about his project, ‘Million Dollar Cup of Coffee.’ Then, reporter Amina Elahi from Blue Sky Innovation joined Amy to talk about Uber’s big week in the news. Marshall Brown, Architect and professor at Illinois Institute of Technology then joined the conversation to talk about the Driverless City Project, which tries to predict what kind of infrastructure will be needed in the future urban landscape when cars drive themselves.