× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-24-17

We are serving you another delicious episode of The Download! On tonight’s show, Justin chats with Joyce Coffee about the future of Chicago area infrastructure under President Trump, we recap the week in news with WGN’s Amy Guth and The Huffington Post’s Kim Bellware, WGN’s Mark Carman breaks down the Bulls NBA trade deadline deals and what it means for the future of the team, the guys from Dovetail Brewery tell us about being chosen as one of the best new craft breweries in America and we end the show with another spirited game of, “Never Have I Ever,” where the WGN audience shares all the things that they have never done.

