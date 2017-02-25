× The Download presents The Week That Was

WGN’s Amy Guth and The Huffington Post’s Kim Bellware join Justin to recap the stories that were making news this week including President Trump revoking President Obama’s rules on transgender bathroom use, the White House blocking some news organizations from a press briefing, Chicago preparing to double parking rates surrounding Wrigley Field, the viral blog post that is forcing Uber to address its sexism problem, the anger over President Trump’s agenda taking place at town hall events across the county, AFSCME authorizing a strike if contract talks don’t progress, astronomers discovering 7 earth-sized planets, the downfall of Milo Yiannopoulos and a Swedish town considering a paid hour of work for sex.

