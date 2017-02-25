× The Beat Full Show (2/25/17): Where does Sammy Sosa stand in Cubs history?

Mark Carman and Kevin Powell bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: CBS Sports bracket expert Jerry Palm joins the show to discuss Northwestern’s chances of drawing into the March Madness field; Sammy Sosa has resurfaced with a new interview and we debate whether or not he should be welcomed back to Wrigley with open arms; Major League Baseball kills the intentional walk, and the guys discuss the league’s efforts to pick up the pace of play; Carman talks to new Bull Cameron Payne in the wake of the trade that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to OKC; Dave Eanet checks in from Bloomington ahead of the Wildcats’ tilt with Indiana, and more.