CHICAGO - OCTOBER 15: Fans celebrate as Sammy Sosa #21 and Moises Alou #18 of the Chicago Cubs head to the dugout after scoring on a Alou two-run home run in the third inning against the Florida Marlins during game seven of the National League Championship Series October 15, 2003 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (2/25/17): Where does Sammy Sosa stand in Cubs history?
Mark Carman and Kevin Powell bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: CBS Sports bracket expert Jerry Palm joins the show to discuss Northwestern’s chances of drawing into the March Madness field; Sammy Sosa has resurfaced with a new interview and we debate whether or not he should be welcomed back to Wrigley with open arms; Major League Baseball kills the intentional walk, and the guys discuss the league’s efforts to pick up the pace of play; Carman talks to new Bull Cameron Payne in the wake of the trade that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to OKC; Dave Eanet checks in from Bloomington ahead of the Wildcats’ tilt with Indiana, and more.