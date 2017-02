× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Freak Out Friday 2/24/17) | Piece Pizza combines with Hot Doug’s, Jay Sammit author of “Disrupt You”, Steve Dale, and the Political Round Table

On tonight’s show we welcome Piece Pizza with Hot Doug’s own, Hot Doug! We also have a lively convo with Jay Sammit author of “Disrupt You”, Steve Dale, and the Political Round Table with Eric Elk, Ken Jakubowski and Dave Lundy talking the latest in current events.

All this and more!