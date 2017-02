× Matt Bubala Full Show 02-25-17

While he sits in for King John Williams, Matt Bubala covers a variety of topics, ranging from the newest-found dwarf planet containing more habitable planets, to the feel-good stories that could come out of Chicago each week if the city is closely examined. He speaks with SETI Institute’s Dr. Seth Shostak, DNAInfo’s Andrew Hermann, Associate Press Paris Correspondent Elaine Ganley and BBC’s Julia MacFarlane. Fill your Saturday afternoon right here!