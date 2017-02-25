× How will President Trump’s campaign promises translate to public policy?

Joyce Coffee, President, Climate Resilience Consulting, joins Justin to talk about what will be done to improve Chicago’s infrastructure in the President Trump era. What are the likely impacts to initiatives like the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, Clean Power Plan and public /private partnerships in transportation and infrastructure planning? Joyce is here to break it all down for you.

