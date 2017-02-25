Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) × Highlights: Northwestern at Indiana – 2/25/17 Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Highlights: Northwestern Wildcats at Indiana Hoosiers – February 25, 2017 Boxscore | Recap Related stories Highlights: Northwestern at Illinois – 2/21/17 Highlights: Northwestern vs. Rutgers – 2/18/17 Highlights: Northwestern vs. Maryland – 2/15/17